Sentencings
William Paul Andrews, 46, 3797 W. Colburn Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Jamie Lee Fiebig, 38, 1744 Patrick Henry Road, Scottville, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days and must pay $285 in fines and costs, but may serve community service in lieu of fines and costs, after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer. In a separate case, a count of fail to transfer title was dismissed with prejudice. In second separate case, a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered vehicle was dismissed with prejudice.
Andrew R McDonough, 28, 1100 Brighton Loop Apt. 1401, Ellensburg, Washington, was sentenced to $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to possession a fish without a license.
Arraignments
Naomi Ashley Bahe, 28, 503 East St., Jonesville, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a July 3 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14.
Dustin Lee Clemens, 32, 715 Seventh St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a July 4 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14.
Clint Lee Osborne, 30, 410 S. Washington Ave. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21. In a separate case, Osborne was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Erin Kim Lieurance, 36, 806 Buck St., Tiffin, Iowa, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more following a July 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Eileen Ravens, 23, 304 S. Main St. Apt. 2W, Mount Pleasant, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver following a July 3 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for Aug. 2.
Valerie Renee Farley, 28, 1600 Military St. Apt. A2, Port Huron, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver following a July 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Justin Ray Harper, 38, 16400 Upton Road, East Lansing, was arraigned on a felony count of child abuse third degree and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Austin Lee Beck, 24, 17 Remington Road, Mauston, Wisconsin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence following a July 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Ryan Steven Brock, 40, 15311 Clovernook Drive Apt. B, Grand Haven, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Dismissal
Timothy Gaylord Cooley, 68, no address listed, Interlochen, had a count of general violations of public health code was dismissed without prejudice.