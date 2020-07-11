Arraignments
Zachary Thomas Lefler, 28, 4104 65th St., Holland, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor per se third offense notice, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant driver transporting in a motor vehicle following a July 3 arrest by the Department of Natural Resources — Cadillac. Bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 22.
James Loring Persinger, 43, 304 E. Hoague Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault — domestic assault following a June 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Ethan Thomas Beetz, 21, 183 N. Meyers Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor second offense with an occupant less than 16-years-old following a July 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $500, cash. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 22 according to online records.
Logan Walter Case, 22, 204 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a July 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Matthew Bryan Ropp, 35, 314 Fifth Ave., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a July 9 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Jeramee Michael Chandler, 20, 1218 S. Madison St. Apt. 5, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of drugs/alcohol consumption by minors on premises following a July 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Richard Joseph Byrne, 58, 12983 Noling Woods Drive, South Lyon, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of wildlife conservation part-taking deer/bear/turkeys following a July 9 arrest by the Department of Natural Resources — Cadillac. Bond was set at $1,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Wesley James Cabey, 19, 13210 Buchanan St., Grand Haven, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property less than $200, a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission and a misdemeanor count of recreational trespass following a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Kelli Ann Busk, 40, 108 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Alexander Andrew Bruining, 19, 9291 Dakota Drive, Allendale, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission and a misdemeanor count of recreational trespass. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Levi Valentine Athey, 18, 4068 E. Church St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a July 9 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Blake Allen Stankowski, 27, 6417 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a July 4 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Bond was set at $250, cash. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Sean Russell Daugherty, 34, 3624 Forest Hills Circle, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespass following a July 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. The next hearing, which was unspecified in the pretrial release order, was scheduled for July 13. In a separate case, Daugherty was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. Bond was set at $250, cash. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Ashley Ann Allen, 29, 7 Park Ave. Apt. B, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a July 9 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Cody Lee Cormany, 29, 5155 Ford Lake Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a July 9 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Bond was set at $250, cash. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.