Arraignments
George Robert West, 70, 726 N. Miller Drive, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following an April 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1.
Devehance Joqui Walker, 27, 108 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony county of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20. In a separate file, Walker was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a May 19, 2021, incident investigated by State Sheriffs Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Nicholas Calvin Wayne Miller, 19, 409 E. Sixth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Michael Ray Oconnell, 75, 240 Sherman Oaks Lane Apt. 243, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating in violation of license restrictions and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver following a July 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 18.
Kyle Aaron McKiddie, 32, 5578 Apachee Circle, New Era, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while impaired by liquor following a July 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Corey James Horton, 26, 2286 N. 32nd St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following a July 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Jordan Lee Hasty-Ruschkewicz, 33, 3670 W. Polk Road, Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20. In a separate file, Hasty-Ruschkewicz was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Janice Marie Masters, 39, 203 E. Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness or witnesses following a May 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Owen Matthew Storm, 19, 807 E. Danaher, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of false report of a felony following a July 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Misty Marie Hathaway, 39, 102 S. Main St. Apt. 4, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a July 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Isabella Dee Kolhoff, 19, 472 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a July 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.