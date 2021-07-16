Sentencings
Brody Christopher Woods, 21, 676 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 26 days of jail with credit for 26 days, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $735 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to malicious destruction of personal property.
Robert Allen Gramza, 55, 206 Cleveland St., Manistee, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 180 days in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must complete Impact Weekend and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
Danalda Evaline Stansell, 47, 154 W. Parkdale Ave., Manistee, was sentenced to one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete the Alcohol Highway Safety Class and Impact Weekend and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jarred Lee Jones, 21, 206 Crowley St., Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $1,885 in fines and costs including $1,750 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of personal property.
Harley Michael Fisher, 25, 1779 N. Tallman Lake Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 93 days in jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to operating while impaired by liquor.
Richard Matthew Fisher, 38, 4954 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 180 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must obtain Soberlink for six months, must attend Impact Weekend and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
Tina Marie Miller, 61, 2582 E. Michigan Ave., Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property.
Joseph Wesley Baxter, 71, 411 S. Elm St., Scottville, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Chad Edward Bontekoe, 40, 9536 E. Five Irons Road, Branch, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to transporting/possessing an uncased bow/firearm in a vehicle without a license. A count of trespassing with an ORV on private property was dismissed with prejudice.
Frank Phillips Jr., 65, 5905 Second St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license was not valid/improper.
Nathaniel Christopher Buck, 32, 382 S. River St. Apt. 4, Manistee, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Clarence Wesley Robinson, 51, 3007 Lemeul St., Muskegon Heights, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while suspended/revoked/denied.
Thomas Henry Sanders, 64, 121 W. State St., Scottville, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Jarod Alexander Knoch, 26, 705 Kahlil Drive Apt. B4, Baldwin, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs or may complete 29 hours of community service in lieu of fines and costs with proof submitted by Sept. 7 after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Thomas Daniel Bunker, 19, 158 Monroe St., Manistee, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failing to display a valid license on person.
Brennan Todd Morley, 21, 4068 E. Church St., Fountain, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fail to display a valid license on person. A count of equipment violation — defective lighting was dismissed without prejudice.
Nicole Ann Martinez, 25, 410 Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $160 in fines and costs buy may perform community service in lieu of fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Jason Matthew Fox, 46, 613 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, have an anger management evaluation and follow its recommendations and pay $435 in fines and costs after being found guilty by the court of domestic violence.
Eddie Keith Rogers, 65, 722 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to 31 days in jail with credit for 31 days after pleading no contest to assault and battery. A count of domestic violence was dismissed with prejudice.
Patrick Lee Lessard, 48, 713 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, may perform 60 hours of community service in the next three months instead of paying fines and costs and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Donald Thomas Miller, 33, 507 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to 39 days of jail with credit for 39 days after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Arraignments
Anthony Octavio Rodriguez, 19, 250 Fifth Ave. Apt. E, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license/improper license following a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 21. In a separate case, Rodriguez was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Jack Daniel Willoughby, 26, 618 1/2 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy following a July 10 arrest by Sheriffs State Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21. In a separate case, Willoughby, 607 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Erik Matthew Doffing, 29, 7005 W. 10th St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 19.
Christian Lee Mitchell, 30, 508 E. Danaher St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk following a July 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Jared Michael Chrysler, 31, 2914 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of malicious destruction of fire or police property and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Shawn Marie Vanhoose, 54, 515 S. Mincer, Au Gres, was arraigned on a felony count of financial transaction device-steal/retain without consent following a July 10 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 21.
Steven Matthew Amy, 49, 433 N. Bean Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 13 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2.
Nicholas Lee Lester, 33, 6717 E. Sherman Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications device and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 13 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $1,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 28.
Dismissals
Donald Thomas Miller, 33, 5405 W. Rasmussen Road, Ludington, had a charge of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle and a charge of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense dismissed without prejudice.
Louis Curry III, 21, 603 Milwaukee Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Kayla Brown, 29, 133 1/2 S. Main St., Scottville, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Joel Elias Titsworth, 57, 1734 E. Wilson Road, Custer, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, Titsworth had a charge of improper plates, fail to register, unregistered vehicle dismissed without prejudice.
Phillip Andrew Lloyd, 55, 7389 Hansen Road, Fountain, had a charge of registration expiration/no plate on vehicle/no registration dismissed without prejudice.
Jessica Morrine Ervay, 38, 456 N. Amber Road, Scottville, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.