Arraignments
Robert Alan Reyes, 35, 312 River St., Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance — analogues following a July 10 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 22.
Scott David Alexander, 58, 2233 N. Sherman Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense notice following a July 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 22.
Curt Douglas York, 49, 202 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Lindsey Michelle Tarrh, 35, 4259 Buchanan Ave. SW, Wyoming, was arraigned on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance — analogues following a July 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 22.
Andrew William Schrubbe, 35, 524 1/2 N. Chestnut, Lansing, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving reckless and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Austin Grant Mareches, 26, 1008 N. James St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications, two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence second offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 22.
Patrick Fay George, 31, 7932 E. Anthony Road, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by driver transporting in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle and a misdemeanor count of driving while license was suspended/revoked/denied following a July 14 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Ronny Warren Bentz, 67, 204 Fourth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of controlled substance Use Schedule 5 or LSD, etc., and a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 following a March 9 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Tiah Rose Hekkema, 23, 3060 Maple Grove Road No. 327, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of embezzlement — agent or trustee less than $200 following a Jan. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Melissa Lee Hargain, 38, 209 E. Broadway, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a March 18 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Jennifer Ann Jenkins, 50, 210 Fourth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a March 24 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. The next hearing was not scheduled.
Laura Lynne Keeley, 54, 401 E. State St. Apt. 3, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a March 28 arrest by the Mason Counthy Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Elanah Rylee Lynn, 20, 6292 W. Russell St., Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property less than $200 following a Dec. 14, 2019, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Alicia Lynn McCarthy, 38, 5417 N. Budzynski Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of retail fraud second degree following a June 12 count by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Samantha Nadine McGraw, 19, 5039 Snowmass, Allendale, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission and a misdemeanor count or recreational trespass following a May 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Randolph Dean Cunic, 65, 6714 Blank Road, Whitehall, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count or weapons firearms possession under the influence following a July 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Rex Allen Munn, 53, 706 Dexter St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of attempted assault/resist/obstruct a police officer and a misdemeanor count of trespass following a July 15 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.