Sentencing
Bradley Ryan Hambright, 35, 7334 N. 140th Ave., Hart, was sentenced to 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion, six months probation and must attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $675 fines and costs after pleading guilty to reckless driving. A count of operating under the influence of liquor was dismissed.
Kevin Joseph Fogarty, 57, 7229 Wever Road, Fountain, was sentenced to two days in jail, must attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $760 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Tylor Thomas Fargo, 22, 3654 Washington Road, Pentwater, was sentenced to 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation, must attend alcohol highway safety education program and pay $675 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Melinda Anne Kritz, 38, 5934 Second St., Ludington, was sentenced to 180 days in jail at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation, must attend alcohol highway safety education program and pay $925 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more. A count of an open intoxicant by a driver of a motor vehicle was dismissed. In a separate file, Kritz had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
James Loring Persinger, 45, 10450 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to 90 days in jail at the court’s discretion and pay $247.50 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Stephen Johns Silvers, 34, 521 W. Rhinehold, Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $300 after pleading guilty to larceny $200 or more but less than $1,000.
Amanda Lynn Steffes, 31, 7308 N. 160th Ave., Walkerville, was sentenced to four days in jail and pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on a person. A charge of failing to maintain security was dismissed.
Jonathan Mels Henderson, 26, 209 N. Rath, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation, must attend alcohol highway safety education program and pay $725 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired. In a separate file, a count of fail to stop or identify after a personal injury accident was dismissed.
Tyler Mitchell Howard, 32, 104 Adams St., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200.
Joann Mary Rogers, 76, 411 N. Eighth St. PMB 981, Emery, South Dakota, was sentenced to 365 days of jail in the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and pay $2,365 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to moving violation causing death. A count of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function was dismissed.
Donnie Ray Totten, 27, 10982 N. Turner Road, Irons, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the court’s discretion and pay $325 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery. In a separate file, Totten had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense dismissed. In a second separate file, Totten had a charge of driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense dismissed.
William Jay Wetherell, 51, 105 E. Fifth St. Apt. 1F, Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the court’s discretion, six months probation and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to disorderly drunk person. In a separate file, Wetherell was sentenced to 30 days in jail at the court’s discretion, six months probation and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to trespassing. In a second separate file, a count of unauthorized use of an emergency telephone was dismissed. In a third separate file, a count of trespassing was dismissed.
Eugene Lawrence Proue, 81, 7328 S. Porter Road, Branch, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and pay $775 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to hunting/shooting from a safety zone. A count of taking a deer/bear/turkeys was dismissed.
Kyle James Kline, 32, 4300 Milarch Road, Manistee, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and pay $425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of open intoxicant by a driver was dismissed.
Jacob Riley Odekirk 29, 2800 N. Peterson Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense. In a separate file, Odekirk was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second offense following a July 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
George Osdell Teague, 36, 310 W. U.S. 10, Scottville, was sentenced to 180 days of jail in the court’s discretion, six months probation and pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious use of a telecommunications device. In a separate file, a count of use of an emergency phone for unauthorized use was dismissed.
Jason J. Trowbridge, 41, 6735 E. Butters, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicant by a passenger in a motor vehicle.
Chelsea Marie Tyler, 28, 563 Howell Ave. Apt. A, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Brandon Michael Wright, 37, 206 N. Harrison St. Apt. 4, Ludington, was sentenced to 45 days of jail in the court’s discretion and pay $215 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to retail fraud third degree.
Shanna Michelle Tetzlaff, 21, 904 N. Washington Ave. Apt. 12, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense. In a separate file, Tetzlaff had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed. In a second separate file, Tetzlaff had a charge of giving false information to a police officer dismissed.
Arraignments
Jason Lee Carr, 38, 504 E. Dowland, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree and a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Nov. 15, 2020, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Melissa Ann Milanowski, 47, 922 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 116, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 and a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper after a July 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Damien Charles Dietz, 30, no address listed, was arraigned on two felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, two felony counts of fleeing a police officer fourth degree and a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle following a July 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Fred Arthur Christmas, 63, 2582 E. Michigan St., Free Soil, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a July 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Andrew Thomas Walicki, 33, 179 N. Bonnie St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Xaviera Clarice Stockwell, 42, 507 E. Sixth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a July 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Cody Michael Ashcraft, 28, 4599 Ariel Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by a driver following a July 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Dismissal
Robert Michael Bourgette, 48, 190 S. Gordon Road, Scottville, had a charge of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance d
Tyler Richard Towns, 34, 4890 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, had a charge of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Thomas Paul, 39, 4460 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, had a charge of loose/running a stray dog dismissed.
Christine Marie Stafford, 59, 2846 E. Madison Road, Hart, had a charge of retail fraud second degree dismissed.
James Matthew Carrier, 33, 1477 Lakeshore Road, Manistee, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
Eric Michael Heath, 41, 601 E. Danaher, Ludington, had a charge of malicious use of a telecommunications device dismissed.
Amber Lynn Dumont, 36, 4057 W. Tyler Road, Hart, had a charge of an open intoxicant on an ORV dismissed.
Basil Joseph Foisy, 18, 7967 S. Evergreen, Branch, had a charge of failing to display a valid license dismissed.
Kelly Michael Scharich, 49, 2085 E. Townline Road, Free Soil, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
Robert Joseph Schmidt, 60, 926 Weston St., Lansing, had a charge of a check with non-sufficient funds $100 or less dismissed.
Janice Marie Masters, 39, 203 E. Second St., Ludington, had a charge of larceny by conversion $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed.