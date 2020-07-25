Sentencings
Kathleen Mary Moran, 61, 2940 Lena Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $5.13 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Gerald Henry Welcome, 79, 5597 E. Anthony Road, Branch, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful use of a license plate. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a charge of purchasing a pistol without a license were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Jason Russell Quick, 33, 2986 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a July 16 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Juan Sanchez Jr., 23, 217 S. Apple St., Hart, was arraigned on… following a July 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Christopher Domonic Bell, 25, 4931 E. U.S. 10, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a July 19 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Terrence Antonio-Robert Murphy, 40, 654 Westley, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving with a license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 29.
Sean Russell Daugherty, 36, 210 E. Filer St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of maintaining a drug house following a July 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 29.
Melanie Star Mobley, 53, 111 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a May 15 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Micah Daniel Reynolds, 17, 5450 Carlson Road, Manistee, was arraigned on was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an April 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Kimberly Rae Nelson, 44, 109 N. Delia St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following an April 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Brennan Todd Morley, 20, 4068 E. Church St., Fountain, was arraigned on a three misdemeanor counts of selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor following a Feb. 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Shayna Marie Schwartz, 29, 143 N. Jebavy Drive Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor/per se and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license on person following a July 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Joshua Logan Smith, 32, 6787 96th Ave., Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a March 20 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Kevin Allan Fitch, 30, 712 N. Emily St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a felony county of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5.