Arraignments
Tyler Jacob Young, 25, 403 E. Third Street, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a June 27 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 8.
Brenda Marie Smith, 44, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 305, Ludington, was arraigned on three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following a June 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 8.
Douglas Wayne Blendin, 58, 505 N. Washington Ave. Apt. 18, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence third offense following a June 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 8.
Patrick Joseph Pricco, 51, 1933 Lake Ave., North Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence third offense and a misdemeanor count of driver with open intoxicants in a vehicle following a June 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 8.