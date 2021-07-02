Sentencings
Sergio Ramon Escamilla, 28, 2547 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failing to display a valid license.
Tierzah Joy Petersen, 22, 2486 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failing to display a valid license.
Scott Michael Fuller, 30, 1742 N. Custer Road, Custer, was sentenced to a day of a jail with credit for a day served, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must sign up for Soberlink and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of reckless driving was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, a count of disobeyed a stop sign was dismissed with prejudice. In a second separate case, a count of cracked/shattered/tinted windshield was dismissed with prejudice. In a third separate case, a count of refusing a preliminary breath test was dismissed with prejudice. In a fourth separate case, Fuller admitted responsibility to a civil infraction of carless driving, and he was ordered to pay $50.
Mark Marshall Aspy, 61, 4890 Birch Lane, Pentwater, was sentenced to pay $1,285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to taking a deer without a license. A count of wildlife conservation part-taking deer/bear was dismissed with prejudice.
Christopher David Chesebro, 22, 176 Lincoln, Manistee, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Ronnie JR Zuniga, 37, 705 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Anthony Charles Henson, 30, 936 E. Maple St., Battle Creek, was sentenced to 27 days in jail with credit for 27 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Timony Adam Griffin, 38, 204 First St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.
Richard Paul Hernandez, 37, 202 N. Staffon St., was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied sentence.
Johnathen Michael Luspin, 21, 1525 W. Dewey Road, was sentenced two days of jail with credit for two days and pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving without a valid or proper license.
Tyler Leon-Michael White, 21, 6425 Linden St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driver transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. In a separate case, a count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license was dismissed with prejudice. In a second separate case, a count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license was dismissed with prejudice.
Bradley Daniel Gilman, 31, 405 E. Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day and $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving with a license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Ariel Lynn Ware, 25, 1295 N. Water Road, Hart, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving with a license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Michael Robert Shook, 45, 502 E. Danaher St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driver transporting an open intoxicant.
David Paul Edgington, 63, 248 Washington St. Apt. B, Manistee, was sentenced to pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to insecure load/failure to tarp/spilled load.
Arraignments
Michael James Mozander, 19, 1218 S. Madison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of fleeing a police officer third degree following a June 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 7.
Scott James Henke, 40, 107 E. Pere Marquette, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a June 19 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Guadalupe Zamora Rangel, 75, 5757 N. Victory Park Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 following a June 27 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12. A separate case, Rangel, 201 S. Rath Ave. Apt. 7, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of wildlife conservation part-taking deer/bear/turkey following a June 27 arrest by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Cadillac. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12.
Seth Daniel Thompson, 19, 4414 E. Barothy Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a June 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Camilla Jean Chatman, 319 Third St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a Sept. 4, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12.
David James Allen, 38, 500 Glenn Oakes Drive, Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14.
Carley Ann Wcisel, 23, 1444 N. Custer Road, Custer, was arraigned on two felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14.
Rojelio Cody Yates, 32, 9479 Belding Road NE 2, Rockford, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 4 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14. In a separate case, Yates was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 30 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14. In a second separate case, Yates was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Mindy Lynn Smith, 34, 608 N. Rowe St. Apt. B3, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 19.
Anthony Lee Tenney, 21, 211 S. Dryden St., Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a June 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 26.
April Dawn Beck, 902 N. Washington Apt. 8, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a June 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12.
Kyle Jackson Schrader, 26, 6597 Sassafrass Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a July 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 19.
Autumn Lanne Jourden, 29, 4716 N. Beaune Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of using a police scanner in the commission of a felony, a felony count of possession of a scanner by a felon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a July 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 14.
Ashley Nicole Martinsen, 32, 708 E. Fifth St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12.
Dismissals
Tessey Lee Hathaway, 39, 1525 W. Dewey Road, Scottville, had a charge of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Earnest Milton III, 39, 7 Clay St., Manistee, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed without prejudice after pleading guilty to driving with expired license in a separate case.
Matthew Caleb Petersen, 37, no address listed, Ludington, had a charge of improper plates — fail to transfer dismissed without prejudice after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of registration.