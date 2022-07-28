Sentencings
Gregory Charles Hornacek, 58, 811 S. Walhalla Road, Branch, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to an open intoxicant of a passenger in a motor vehicle.
Brittany Sarah Masse, 37, 1281 Esther, Scottville, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Christopher Joseph Sekenske, 27, 4267 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for time served after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Nicole Leigh Patten, 33, 2544 S. Custer Road, Custer, was sentenced to 90 days in jail at the court’s discretion, six months probation, attend outpatient treatment program and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to public intoxication.
Arraignments
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 25, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a June 25 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Nathan Sean Garn, 32, 408 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a July 2 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1.
Heather Lyn Harthun, 48, 1525 S. County Line Road Lot No. 41, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a June 10 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8. In a separate file, Harthun was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop after a property destruction accident following a June 10 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Peggy Jo Lange, 52, 2928 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Halden Eric Seigneurie, 39, 11628 N. White Pine Drive, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Caleb Isiah Russell, 19, 5144 Mount Holiday Lane, Allendale, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a May 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Tara Lynn Treesh, 34, 722 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a July 20 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
David Cameron McKendrick, 57, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Feb. 3, 2021, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Kerry Elizabeth Schafer, 50, 212 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. 231, Ludington, was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a July 24 incident investigated by the the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Anthony David Vella, 35, 1480 N. Custer Road, Custer, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Angela Smith, 48, 6177 Sand Road, Caseville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 26 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Dismissal
Jessica Nicole Shepard, 40, 815 E. Filer St., Ludington, had a charge of assault and battery dismissed.
Mark Alan Distefano, 65, 2903 Stronach Road Apt. 7, Manistee, had a charge of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Richard Lee James, 51, 302 Court St., Ludington, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Michelle Ashley Jones, 25, no address listed, Benzonia, had a charge of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed.
Morgan Renee Grassman, 24, 1157 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, had a charge of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed.
Daniel Joseph Hurwitz, 21, 3055 Olive Road, Homewood, Illinois, had a charge of open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a passenger dismissed.
Lloyd Joseph Burden, 29, 3612 N. Stiles Road, Scottville, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
Aaron Joshua Cypher, 34, 1493 Copperfield St. SW, Byron Center, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Frank Phillips Jr., 66, 903 N. Emily Apt. B2, Ludington, had a charge of domestic violence second offense dismissed.
Shawn Roy-Gert Sluyter, 48, 707 N. Lavinia, Ludington, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.