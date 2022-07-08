Sentencings
Corey David Christopher, 34, no address listed, was sentenced to 13 days of jail after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission.
Austin Josiah Ohlendorf, 29, 607 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $235 after pleading no contest to attempted harboring misdemeanants.
Arraignments
Donald Lee Fargo, 53, 309 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a June 30 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Dustin Joseph Shereda, 34, 6854 W. Beech St., was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a July 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 15.
Jeffrey J Medina, 25, 7090 1/2 E. Foster St., Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of trespassing following a June 30 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Jesse Jacob Hill, 32, 788 W. Treml, Free Soil, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 50 grams and two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a July 3 incident investigate by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Jill Katherine Jebavy, 59, 905 N. Saint Paul St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Jaydee Vernon Lafreniere, 39, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of bringing contraband into prisons and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 2 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Thomas Paul, 39, 4460 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of having a loose/running dog following a May 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Jessica Ann Woodring, 29, 465 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates/fail to transfer/unregistered/no trailer plate following a June 15 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25. in a separate file, Woodring was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates/fail to transfer/unregistered/no trailer plate following a June 15 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25
Stephen Lyle Dekilder Jr., 50, 6810 E. Stolberg, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid following a June 4 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
George Franklin Campbell Jr., 31, 400 W. Third St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a Feb. 26 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
David James Monroe, 59, 508 1/2 Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a June 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Alexander Michael Kazmarski, 33, 813 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a June 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Curtis Allen Hoek, 61, 2023 E. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a June 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Jason J Trowbridge, 41, 6735 E. Butters, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by a passenger in a motor vehicle following a June 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 18.
Dawson Logan Martinez, 18, 12905 Jacobson Road, Wellston, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct — fighting following a June 23 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 18.
Dismissals
John Lowell Bailey, 55, 3985 W. Kistler Road, Ludington, had a charge of allowing dangerous animals to run at large dismissed.
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 25, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, had a charge of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed. In a separate file, Alvesteffer had a charge of assault and battery and a charge of disorderly person disturbing the peace dismissed.