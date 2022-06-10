Sentencings
Joshua Clare Kaminski, 300 Sherman Oaks Drive Apt. 308, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after he pleaded guilty to driving while license suspended first offense.
James Russell Daugherty, 3624 W. Forest Hill Circle, Ludington, was sentenced to 100 days in jail with credit for 100 days and two years of probation for pleading guilty to domestic violence second offense. A count of interfering with electronic communications and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction were dismissed. In a separate file, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace.
James Robert Wicks, 595 Taylor Road, Branch, was sentenced to 11 days in jail with credit for 11 days and pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Valerie Rose Maguire, 10450 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for two days with the remainder at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and $595 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to domestic violence.
Stephanie Josephine Melven, 7767 S. Comstock Ave., Fremont, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for two days with the remainder at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel, 12 months probation and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Cameron Blake Sawdo, 1074 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for four days and the remainder at the court’s discretion, one year of probation, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of giving false information at a property damage accident and a count of driving while license suspended were dismissed.
Harry Lee Scripter, 3945 Circle Drive, Mason, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Linda Marie Friedley, 1007 N. James St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 807 S. Madison St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, one year of probation and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a count of open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. In a separate case, Garcia had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Neal Barton Guss, 4931 1/2 Cleveland St., Fountain, was sentenced to three days of jail and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Michael Ray Oconnell, 240 Sherman Oaks Lane Apt. 243, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for one day and the remainder at the court’s discretion, one year of probation, attend Victims Impact Panel and Alcohol Highway Safety Education class and pay $675 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Franklin Wayne Quigley, 6766 Bryant Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, one year probation, attend Impact Weekend, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education program and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
Regan Rees, 3940 W. Kistler Road, Ludington, was sentenced to $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Dustin Joseph Shereda, 6854 W. Beech St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Boazie Lee Wynn, 225 W. Ludington Apt. 306, was sentenced to 90 days of jail with credit for two days and remainder at the court’s discretion, one year probation and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Arraignments
Tony Lamont James, 6537 E Glenn Lane, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony counts of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamines and habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an incident on Jan. 19 investigated by Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 15.
Carl Lee Herring, 5157 W. 52nd St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of trespassing and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 1 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for June 15.
Garrett Scott Buck, 2622 Anthony Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following a June 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Nathaniel Guajardo, 2597 Abbott Road Apt. 1009, East Lansing, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failed to display a valid license on person following a May 17 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Shanna Michelle-Rae Tetzlaff, 904 N. Washington Ave. Apt. 12, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Nickolas John Berentsen, 2804 Bradford Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a a May 27 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Lillian Denise Canty, 4201 Glanburne, Lansing, was arraigned on two felony counts of writing a check without an account following a March 21, 2018, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 13. In a separate case, Canty was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of writing a check with insufficient funds $100 or less following a March 20, 2018, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Dismissals
Cordel Walter Castillo, 7629 Cedar River Road, Mancelona, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Michelle Eileen Howell, 3893 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed. In a separate file, Howell had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Roger Lee Lange, 798 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee, had a charge of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Douglas Lee Lemere, 1447 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, had a charge of assault and battery dismissed.
Brian Michael Wattles, 250 N. Broadway, Inola, Oklahoma, had a charge of breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed.
Dewayne Lamar Williams, no address listed, Baldwin, had a count of receiving and concealing stolen property more than $200 but less than $1,000 and a count of purchasing a pistol without a license dismissed.
Mckayla Nicole Wilson, 1184 Pineway St., Ludington, had a charge of improper plates, fail to register, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.