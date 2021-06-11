Sentencings
William John Deverney, 51, 3544 Bosschem Road, Wellston, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
David Frederick Granger, 59, 4671 E. Dewey Road, Custer, was sentenced to pay $460 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failing to register a hunting harvest within 10 days following the close of a season.
Jennifer Lynn Peebles, 33, 306 E. State St., Scottville, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on a person. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Jonathan Henry Schwab, 23, 109 E. Foster St. Apt. 12, Ludington, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days after pleading guilty to violation of an instruction permit.
Melissa Rose Gutierrez, 29, 405 Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Keri Lynn Knapp, 36, 372 S. Madison Ave., Custer, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license was not valid. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
David Duane Bothwell, 44, no address listed, Walker, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny by conversion — more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following a June 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for June 16.
Berline Cadeau Burkholder, 18, 6854 Sugar Grove Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for June 16.
Anthony Charles Henson, 30, 936 E. Maple St., Battle Creek, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $750 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 14.
Christy Ann Pider, 38, 7550 E. Yonker, Hesperia, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with an altered/forged license and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a March 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 14.
Daniel Thys Malburg, 37, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 28.
Daniel Wayne Mortensen, 42, 5682 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon following a June 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for June 16.
Nancy Ann Lefler, 65, 770 W. Deer Run, Free Soil, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for June 23. In a separate case, Lefler was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a June 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Joseph Paul Oquist, 59, 106 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person/disturbing the peace following a June 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Duane Steve Lemire, 47, 6558 W. Beach St., Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following a June 5 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Jamie Lynn Lanore, 37, 3747 N. M-37, Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon following a Feb. 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A a probable cause conference was scheduled for June 23.
Jessica Lee Strouse, 36, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 10 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 23.
April Lynn Somsel, 756 N. Meyers, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Dismissal
Tylor Thomas Fargo, 21, 710 E. Melendy, Ludington, had a count of attempted assault/resist/obstruct an officer dismissed after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of minor in possession.