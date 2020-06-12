Sentencings
Christopher Joseph Sekenske Jr., 24, 208 W. Third St. Apt. 2, Scottville, was sentenced to 30 days of jail with credit for 30 days and ordered to pay $715 in fines and costs including $120 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Andres Cantu, 57, no address listed, was sentenced to 17 days of jail with credit for 17 days, can serve 45 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion and must pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to indecent exposure. A charge of disorderly person drunk was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Devonne Curtis Robertson, 28, 3 Knapp St., Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a felony charge home invasion — first degree, a felony charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault following a June 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 17.
Regan Rees, 55, 3940 W. Kistler Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license second or subsequent offense following a June 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Jeffery Clay Young, 50, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of retail fraud — second degree following a June 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 15.
Valerie Rose Maguire, 21, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault-domestic violence following a June 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 22.
Ronnie Cueller Zuniga, 53, 708 St. Catherine St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property less than $200 following a June 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Austin James McCumber, 24, 912 N. Emily St. Apt. A4, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams following a June 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was at $5,000, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 24.