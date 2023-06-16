Sentencing
Lois Jean Flater, 71, was sentenced to three months probation, a suspended term of 365 days in jail and pay $578.13 in fines and costs including $278.13 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree. Two counts of retail fraud third degree were dismissed.
Gunner Alex Schultz, 23, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation, a suspended term of 365 days in jail, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Halden Eric Seigneurie, 40, was given a deferred sentence of time served jail, 12 months probation, a suspended term of 90 days in jail and pay $830 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. In a separate case, Seigneurie, 40, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Ronald Lee Stone, 62, was sentenced to three months probation, a suspended term of 365 days in jail and pay $578.13 in fines and costs including $278.13 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree. Two counts of retail fraud third degree were dismissed.
Benjamin Michael Bentz, 42, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace.
Alysia Louise Dietz, 37, was sentenced to one day in the Mason County Jail with credit for time served, must attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $600 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Jeremy Arnold Koegler, 35, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Jesus Lara, 47, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation, a suspended term of 93 days in jail and pay $450 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to domestic violence. A count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction was dismissed.
Ethan Michael-Lawrence Sadler-Rybicki, 24, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Delbert Allen Knapp, 64, was sentenced to $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to possession of a bass during catch and release season.
Conviction
Caleb John Bowman, 40, was found guilty by jury of domestic violence second offense. A sentencing date of July 12 was set.
Arraignments
Dawson Alexander Parks, 23, was arraigned on a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender following a March 31 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Jacqueline Grace Mansilla, 40, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a May 6 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Xzavier Allen Thompson, 18, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications following a May 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Charles Bernard Robinson, 46, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree with multiple variables following an April 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Vern Walter North, 24, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a May 28 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash only bond was set. A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Ashley Nicole Monroe, 25, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Steven Karl Krieg, 56, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a May 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Troy Allen Myers, 56, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Alex Jake Lantz, 27, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following a May 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Adrian Ancient Ramirez, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a May 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Felix Luis Berdecia, 51, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a May 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Lucas Edward Castonia, 36, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following a May 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Kylie Jane Newman, 22, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a May 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Darcie Lynne Adolphson, 37, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 1 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Jeffrey Scott Peterson, 45, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a June 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A preliminary exam was waived, and the case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court on June 14.
Brandon Matthew Jablonski, 31, was arraigned on a felony count of felony firearms, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Dec. 4, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Brett William Sabby, 25, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a June 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Joseph John Riley, 42, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Jeremy Allen Murphy, 33, was arraigned on three misdemeanor counts of domestic violence following a June 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Trenton Thomas Armstrong, 26, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a narcotic/cocaine less than 50 grams and a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a non-narcotic schedule 1, 2 or 3 excluding marijuana following a May 26 incident investigated by the State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Team (SSCENT). A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21. In a separate file, Armstrong was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of a narcotic/cocaine less than 50 grams, a felony count of felony firearm, a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of narcotic/cocaine less than 50 grams and a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of a non-narcotic schedule 1, 2 or 3 excluding marijuana following a June 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Bobbie Jo Laporte, 39, was arraigned on a felony count of child abuse third degree following a June 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was scheduled. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21. In a separate file, Laporte was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Jasen David Hathaway, 38, was arraigned on a felony count of fleeing a police officer fourth degree and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following an April 30 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Arian Lee Hofmann, 19, was arraigned on three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a June 10 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Melissa Renea Caldwell, 34, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Tyler James Ward, 31, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 13 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10% bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
James Robert Wicks, 56, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a May 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for June 26.
Donovan Anthony Szostak, 26, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a May 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Dismissals
Carter Joseph Beerman, 20, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Matthew Edward Lunde, 44, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
David Marcellus, 57, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.
Shelby Ann Robbins, 32, had a count of fail to display a valid license on person dismissed.
Rebecca Sage Weyer, 30, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Ronald Dale Gerhardstein, 37, had a count of domestic violence second offense dismissed.
Trisha Ann Hallberg, 49, had a count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed.
Kayleigh Elizabeth Hathaway, 34, had a count of having an unlicensed dog dismissed.
Dustin Robert Holcom, 36, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Cassandra Lynn Koob, 32, had a count of truancy dismissed.
Jason Edward Mishler, 46, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Chrystal Marie Straub, 34, had a count of having an unlicensed dog dismissed. In a separate case, Straub had a count of allowing a dog to run loose dismissed.
Randy George Kline, 51, had a count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license first offense dismissed.
Peter Joseph Miller, 43, had a count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed.
Zachary Ryan Wicinski, 29, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Miranda Gloria-Jean Cloutier, 44, had a count of truancy dismissed.
Nicole Marie Johnson, 40, had a count of truancy dismissed.