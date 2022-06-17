Sentencings
Brian Dale Vandenbosch, 53, 9534 N. 192nd Ave., Branch, was sentenced to 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and must pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of open intoxicant in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Arraignments
Lance Craig Eichler, 47, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony county of aggravated stalking following an incident on Nov. 8, 2021, investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 29.
Michael Gregory Brault, 34, 621 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 22.
Brianna Michelle Hosford, 27, 179 N. Bonnie St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 29 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 22.
Cory Michael Aguilar, 29, W 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a May 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Nathaniel Guajardo, 20, 2597 Abbott Road Apt. 1009, East Lansing, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to display a valid license on person following a May 17 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Joseph Gennings Luce, 51, 1641 W. Chilburg Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to display a valid license on person following a May 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Amber Lynn Dumont, 36, 4057 W. Tyler Road, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant on an ORV following a May 29 incident investigated by the Department of Natural Resources — Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Brittany Sarah Masse, 37, 1281 Esther, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 26 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Aaron Laverne Sample, 46, 11279 Alpine Road, Stanwood, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 26 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Nicole Leigh Patten, 33, 2544 S. Custer Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a May 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Dylan Thomas Sorensen, 26, 207 Gibson Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a May 30 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 29. In a separate case, Sorensen was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driver transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a May 30 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 29.
Travis Arden Clements, 40, 5622 S. Water Road, New Era, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a May 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Brenda Sue Ritz, 43, 3918 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a May 23 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Richard Lee James, 51, 109 S. Columbia St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a May 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Dismissals
Cody Lee Cormany, 30, 5155 Ford Lake Road, Fountain, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Kerri Sue Crawford, 35, 1877 McLaughlin Ave., Muskegon, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Jessica Nicole Shepard, 40, 815 E. Filer St., Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Robert Joe Smith II, 38, 1423 W. Arthur Road, New Era, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Clifford Robert Lawson Jr., 25, 1985 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, had a count of expired or no plate on a commercial vehicle dismissed.
Nathan Scot Cabot, 33, 577 Ramsdell Road Apt. 30, Manistee, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.
Daniel Scott Horsley, 56, 2374 Sanders St., Custer, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Charles Erlan Plough, 84, 5022 W. Monroe Road, Pentwater, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Chasity Marie Rollins, 24, 842 N. U.S. 31 Apt. B, Scottville, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Melissa Nan Spencer, 51, 7828 E. Shoshone Trail, Branch, had a count operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Zachary Ryan Wabsis, 38, 9 Park Ave., Battle Creek, had a count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed.
Eric J. Woods, 38, 565 Michigan Ave., Baldwin, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Jeffrey Leigh Buter, 63, 4489 E. Deer Road, Hart, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Lisa Elaine Grzeskiewicz, 63, 4645 Loveland Road, Grass Lake, had a count of failing to stop after collision dismissed.
Scott James Henke, 41, 107 E. Pere Marquette, Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Alan Lee Andersen, 30, 5283 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, had a count of possess traps in the without identification tags was dismissed.