Sentencings
Taylor Alexandra Guevara, 25, 13 N. Hancock Drive, Pentwater, was sentenced to six days in jail with credit for six days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,095 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or greater and a count of a driver with an open intoxicant were dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Guevara had a count of failing to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed with prejudice.
Thayne David Patterson, 35, 814 St. Catherine, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $459.41 in fines and costs including $14.41 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200. A count of retail fraud third degree was dismissed with prejudice.
Jesus JR Reyes, 26, 813 E. Filer St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with a credit for a day, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Anthony Craig Kellams, 59, 2931 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Tommie Lee Green, 46, 16980 Springdale Road, Thompsonville, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a count of driver with an open intoxicant were dismissed with prejudice.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 43, 203 Second St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. In a separate case, Babcock had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice.
Desiree Lynn McGinnis, 46, 386 Ninth St., Manistee, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Autumn Lanne Jourden, 29, 4716 Beaune Road, Ludington, was sentenced to play $135 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
Arraignments
Tarra Anne Perez, 39, 301 Crowley St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 11 arrest by Scottville Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 21.
Dustin Ried Southern, 34, 926 S. Dennis Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of dangerous weapon miscellaneous and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant following a June 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $20,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 23.