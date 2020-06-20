Sentencings
Brian Douglas Mann, 28, 719 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court's discretion, attend the victims' impact panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Brandon David Schultz, 18, 6936 N. Darr Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court's discretion, attend the victims' impact panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by a controlled substance.
Zachariah Paul Gerovac, 22, 7807 U.S. 10, Branch, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may sear a year of jail in the next year at the court's discretion and must pay $2,198.24 in fines and costs including $1,553.24 in restitution after pleading no contest to a charge of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000 and a charge of attempted assault/resist/obstruct an officer. Two charges of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a charge of disorderly drunk person and a charge of malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Jessica Nicole Shepard, 38, 4460 W. Hanson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a June 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Bond was set at $2,500, personal recognizance. A pre-trial was scheduled for June 15.
Deshawn Erik Latimer, 33, 2481 W. 44th St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a June 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Carla Rae Janiga, 50, 8067 Bristol St., Westland, was arraigned on a charge of controlled substance - possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a June 16 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). Bond was set at $5,000, personal recognizance. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 24.
Adam Lee Passarelli, 31, 1710 Manz, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery following a June 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 29.
Douglas Carl-Elvisaaron Benavides, 27, 503 N. Rath Ave. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery following a June 17 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 22.