Sentencing
Jacob Robert Brody, 31, was sentenced to pay $245 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating a watercraft within 100 feet of a dock, raft, et al.
Arraignments
Joyce Rose Clark, 38, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an April 20 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Lindsey Lee Towns, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a May 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Amy Lou Plough, 71, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a March 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 10.
Timothy John Mcdonald, 63, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance (schedule 5, LSD, etc.) following an April 30 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Angela Fay Rodriguez, 45, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following an Oct. 27, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Michaela Lou Verboam, 29, was arraigned on a felony count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device following a June 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Pamela Sue Mccloskey, 58, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a June 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Michael Robert Engels, 47, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Ian Boyd Stack, 37, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of allowing a stray dog to run loose following a May 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 10.
Blake Joseph Vargas, 26, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 10 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Hal Durand Hazard, 69, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of refusal to obey a traffic order following a May 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26. Hazard was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failed to display a valid license on person following a May 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Fred Huston-Darnell Chandler, 66, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a June 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Dismissal
Ashley Christine Peterman, 30, had a count of larceny by conversion of $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed.