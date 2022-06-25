Sentencing
Cody Allen Dehaan, 29, 7985 W. U.S. 10, Branch, was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended. In a separate case, Dehaan was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate.
Arraignments
Christopher Wayne Bailey, 49, 3675 Lincoln Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a March 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 29. In a separate case, Bailey was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a June 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set.
KC Lynn Maccune, 33, 2363 N 32nd St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy after an April 18 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $100 cash bond was et. A pre-trial hearing was schedule for June 29. In a separate case, Maccune was arraigned on three felony counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent after an April 20 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 29.
Arthur James Spinner, 50, 2363 N. 32nd St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy after an April 18 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Eric Edward Williams, 42, 990 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grimed and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 14 incident investigated by Ludington Police department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 6. In a separate case, Williams was arraigned on two counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a June 21 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 6.
Richard Lee James, 51, 109 S. Columbia St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a May 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Jacob Anthony Lake, 27, 504 E. Fifth St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 12 incident investigated by State, Sheriff, Chief Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 29.
Dylan Thomas Sorensen, 26, 207 Gibson Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 29.
Devin William Hawkins, 28, 707 N. Rowe, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 31 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Christopher Daniel Grabe, 36, 766 Seventh St. NW Apt. 1, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 25.
Dismissals
Sarah Marie Medema, 27, 1909 W. Sugar Grove Road, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Tyler David Wicklund, 39, 706 E. Loomis, Ludington, had a count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed.