Sentencings
Domonique Rene Thorns, 30, 14364 Evergreen Road, Detroit, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a charge of driving while suspended/revoked/denied. A charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied in a separate case was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Stewart Albert Rickert III, 32, 1334 Drent Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder, a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an arrest May 29 by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 1.
Mariah Mae Brault, 27, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 313, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of a driver having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a June 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $250, cash. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Andrew Lee Lebrun, 38, 1006 N. Olmstead Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a June 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $250, cash. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.