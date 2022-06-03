Sentencings
Judith Ann Nedeau, 2278 Harding Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion with credit for two days, one year probation, attend Impact Weekend and pay $675 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Dustin Allen Collene, 6647 W. Ann St., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion with credit for two days, one year probation, pay $375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Nathan Keur Zuber, 9325 U.S. 10, Branch, was sentenced to 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion, one year of probation and $175 in fines and costs or perform 18 hours of community service after pleading no contest to larceny less than $200. A count of trespassing with an ORV on private property without owners consent was dismissed.
Alexander Michael Kazmarski, 813 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was sentenced to $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid or improper license. In a separate file, a count of open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Malcolm Andrew King, 229 1/2 Second St., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion with credit for three days, one year probation and pay $375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Brandon Dean McCann, 63 W. Sixth St., Shelby, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Roxanne Leigh Renwick, 204 W. Fifth St., Scottville, was sentenced to 90 days in jail at the court’s discretion, one year probation and pay $375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Matthew Eric Runyon, 28902 Miller Drive, Elkhart, Indiana, was sentenced to 45 days of jail at the court’s discretion with credit for one day, one year probation and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person. Runyon had a count of attempted breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed.
Frederick Dale Smith, 4503 N. Lincoln Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion with credit for two days, one year probation, attend Impact Weekend and $675 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Dalton Joseph Verboam, 607 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. In a separate case, Verboam had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
James Leslie Matheny, 22187 18 Mile Road, Big Rapids, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating an ORV while license suspended/revoked.
Joshaua Bernard Topping, 2476 High St., Custer, was sentenced to pay $410 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing while operating an ORV.
Arraignments
Stephen John Silvers, 521 W. Rhinehold, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an April 3 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Zachary Chase Jansen, 2306 12th St., Hopkins, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 29 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
Eric Joseph Northrup, 481 W. First St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a May 27 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Daniel James-Denzel Stocks, 5701 S. Oneida Trail, New Era, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more following a May 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 25.
Robert Joe Smith II, 1423 W. Arthur Road, New Era, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 13 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Tomasa Maria Johnson, 8087 E. Johnson Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 11 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Trad Paul Sheafor, 2928 E. Madison, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a May 20 incident investigated by the the Scottville Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 11.
Dismissals
Rutilio Concepsion Ambrocio Palacios, 100 W. Fourth St., Shelby, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Brennan Douglas Hansen, 3875 N. Sherman Road, Ludington, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Brandon Raymond Kelley, 27 S. Monroe St., Custer, had two counts of domestic violence dismissed.
Richard Joseph Roestenburg, 3360 S. Schwass Road, Scottville, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Daniel James Sullivan, 6363 N. Custer Road, Custer, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Brendan Lee Gannon, 1307 S. Walker Road, Muskegon, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Erica Karen Mendez, 719 E. Loomis St. Apt. 1B, Ludington, had a count of disorderly person — public intoxication dismissed.
Andrew Brook Shaffer, 6964 Colburn Road, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence second offense and a count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 dismissed.