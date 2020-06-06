Sentencings
Raul Robledo, 28, 6543 E. Evergreen Drive, White Cloud, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, can serve a year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to use of a controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine). A charge of possession of analogues was dismissed with prejudice.
Cody Robert Patterson, 21, 216 E. Danaher, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, can serve a year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must attend victims impact panel and pay $1,350 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense.
Bradley Daniel Gilman, 30, 710 E. Third St., Ludington, was sentenced to 30 days of jail with credit for 22 days and must pay $125 in fines and costs for pleading no contest to attempting interfering with an electronic device. A charge of domestic violence was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Aaron Joseph Weeks, 32, 10598 Whispering Brook NW, Walker, was arraigned on two felony counts of uttering and publishing a state warrant, a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 17.
Matthew Jacob Howe, 27, 400 W. Third St. Apt. 409, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of maintaining a drug house following a Feb. 18 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). Bond was set at $2,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 10.
David Jon Dupree, 58, 62 N. Walhalla Road, Walhalla, was arraigned on a felony charge of fleeing a police officer fourth degree and a felony charge of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a May 31 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 10.
Paul Arthur Cilman, 59, 3192 W. Conrad Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct second degree multiple variables and a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree multiple variables following a Dec. 25, 2019, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 10.
Bruce Ernest Vinton, 42, 104 E. Fifth St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony charge of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a May 30 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 10.