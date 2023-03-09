Sentencings
David Michael Wood, 50, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail and pay $290 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to three counts of assault and battery. A fourth count of assault and battery was dismissed.
Arraignments
Cara Ann Ramsey, 29, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Nov. 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 15. In a separate file, Ramsey was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Nov. 29, 2022. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 15.
Alys Jean Benyo, 35, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Dec. 17, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Jon McKinley, 33, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communication device, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 15.
Abigail Bridget Bousho, 21, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Feb. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Nelson Edward Sanford, 24, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving following a March 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 15.
Brandon Raymond Kelley, 23, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a March 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Melvin Todd Maier, 58, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Feb. 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 13.
Gary Leonard McCallum, 75, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Jan. 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.