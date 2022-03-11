Sentencings
Brian William Pleiness, 36, 3872 S. Tuttle Road, Custer, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel, must complete SBIRT program at Community Mental Health and pay $925 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Dustin Joseph Shereda, 33, 6854 Beech St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel, complete SBIRT counseling at Community Mental Health and pay $925 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.17.
Jeffery Scot Madison, 3364 E. Fisher Road, Bay City, was sentenced to 30 days of jail with credit for four days and 26 days to be served after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and a count of an open intoxicant by a driver transporting in a motor vehicle were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Deanna Renee Culp, 47, 765 W. Jefferson St. Apt. 24, Evart, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a March 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 16.
Zachary David Skoog, 34, 6682 W. Basswood, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree after a March 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 4.
Breanna Leigh Bowman, 39, 505 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, following a March 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 23.
Dismissals
Dylan Duayne Drake, 25, 8719 E. Monroe Road, Walkerville, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security and driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, Drake had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security and driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license dismissed without prejudice. In a second separate case, Drake had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security and driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license dismissed without prejudice.
Melissa Alyce Bundy, 41, 4964 S. Stiles Road, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.