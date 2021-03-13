Sentencings
Eleasar Esparza Jr., 29, 5634 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for 22 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous twice per week for a year with written notification to the court and pay $129.97 in fines and costs including $4.97 in restitution after pleading guilty to prohibited use of a chemical agent. In a separate case, a count of prohibited use of a chemical agent was dismissed with prejudice.
Adam Lee Passarelli, 32, 1710 Manz, Muskegon, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for 93 days after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Charles Alton Petersen, 47, 1675 W. Conrad Road, Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, a year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion but probation terms may be terminated after six months if counseling is completed and fines are paid and pay $595 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to domestic violence second offense.
Jarrett Kenned Strohmer-Ardell, 30, 14300 Royal Scot Way W, West Olive, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, a year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $815 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to aggravated assault. A count of criminal sexual conduct second degree relation was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Duston James Horn, 26, 405 E. Sixth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony count of maintaining a drug house and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 10 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $50,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 24.
Alejandro Ramirez, 19, 407 S. Madison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a March 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Ashley Lynn Crooks, 24, 443 E. Division St., Cadillac, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 following Jan. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 17.
Amber Lynn Barnaby, 40, 3073 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a March 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Tommie Lee Green, 46, 508 1/2 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense and a misdemeanor count of a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a March 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 5.
David Nickolus Bell, 32, 8203 W. Glendale Ave., Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a March 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Dismissals
Makayla Shantae Snyder, 21, 906 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, had a count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of unlawful use of a license plate dismissed without prejudice.