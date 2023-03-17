Sentencings
Chester Daniel King, 40, was sentenced to pay $250 after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Melissa Ann Milanowski, 48, was sentenced 27 days of jail with credit for time served and must pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Marissa Lynn Scherf, 44, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, outpatient treatment program and pay $690 after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of operating under the influence of liquor — child endangerment was dismissed.
Dale Skyler Simerson, 44, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $533.44 in fines and costs including $408.44 in restitution after pleading to three counts of retail fraud third degree. Two counts of retail fraud third degree were dismissed. In a separate file, Simerson was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $69.09 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Matthew Dustin Case, 37, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Daniel Floyd Greve, 59, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, must attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Melvin Todd Maier, 58, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating wit a license on person.
Gary Leonard McCallum, 75, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
Kyle Robert-Anthony Plasterer, 33, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree with a victim ages 13-16 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Aug. 4, 2019, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was denied. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Braitin T Ramirez, 27, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Jan. 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Heather Marie Vinton, 47, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Cassandra Lynn Koob, 32, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Sept. 9, 2002, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Arthur James Spinner, 51, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault following a Feb. 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Vicky Lynn Dawson, 72, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop after a collision following a Feb. 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Matt Edward Ahlgren, 34, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Sept. 19, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Casey Eileen Christoffersen, 37, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license/multiple licenses following a Nov. 20, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Michael Robert Shook, 47, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Jan. 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Rachel Leigh Gutierrez, 28, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault following a March 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Lindsey Nichole Bishop, 38, was arraigned on a felony count of failure to return rented property of $20,000 or more following a July 4, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 22.
William James Collier, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a March 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Jared James Garten, 23, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a March 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Trinidad Ray Rios, 51, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a March 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Blair Rochelle Collins, 32, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Jan. 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Lori Louise Turowski, 49, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor count of a driver with an open intoxicant and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Duwayne Simpson, 63, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree, a felony count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a felony count of habitual offender fourth offense notice mandatory 25 year minimum following a March 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Annastasia Victoria Kemper, 31, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a Feb. 3 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $125 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27. In a separate case, Kemper was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Feb. 3 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $125 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Acquittal
Timothy Charles Zeller, 39, was found not guilty by Judge John Middlebrook of assault and battery.
Dismissals
Charles John Jensen, 45, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Mark Vincent Schwab, 64, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Blair Rochelle Collins, 32, had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a count of possession of narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction dismissed.