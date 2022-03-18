Sentencings
Jason Daniel Blough, 38, 6949 Hermitage Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and to unlawful use of a license plate. A count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed with prejudice.
Nathanial Carl Tjapkes, 38, no street address listed, Baldwin, was sentenced to seven days in jail with credit for seven days and pay $185 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Garrett Scott Buck, 30, 2622 W. Anthony Road, Pentwater, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of a building less than $200.
Carl Lee Herring, 31, 415 S. Hart St., Hart, was sentenced to 16 days in jail with credit for 16 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $325 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
James Robert Wicks, 55, 595 Taylor Road, Branch, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at court’s discretion and pay $410.68 in fines and costs including $35.68 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200.
Roxanne Rae Meyers, 38, 379 Walnut St., Shelby, was sentenced to pay $410 in fines and costs including $225 in restitution after pleading guilty to false pretenses less than $200.
Arraignments
Matthew James Cripe, 31, 1765 Patrick Henry Drive, Scottville, was arraigned on three felony counts of resisting/obstructing/opposing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a March 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 23.
Zane Thomas Valley, 32, 5483 Hesslund Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a March 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Tabitha Nicole Vigansky, 41, 6506 Linden, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a March 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $750 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 23.
Viviana Perez, 38, 207 S. Dryden St., Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor count of failing to maintain security (no insurance) and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a March 14 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 23.
Donald Thomas Miller, 33, 408 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 14 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 23.
Eric Edward Williams, 41, 710 E. Loomis, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of resisting/obstructing/opposing an officer and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 14 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing scheduled for March 23.
Brandon Matthew Jablonski, 30, 239 Gibson Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of animals killing/torturing second degree and a misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm following a March 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 24, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a March 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 4.
Kevin Lee Plasterer, 48, 6919 E. U.S. 10, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance/analogues and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Michael Gregory Brault, 34, 621 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Denise Cruz, 27, 3155 Scottville Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony count of maintaining a drug house after a March 15 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $100 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 30.