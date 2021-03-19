Arraignments
Timothy Carl Taylor, 41, 3930 E. Main St., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a March 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 24.
Kelsey Joe Whitehead, 43, 407 E. Foster St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of feeling a police officer third degree, a felony count of resisting/obstructing/assault an officer, a misdemeanor count of driving with license suspended/revoked/denied and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 24.