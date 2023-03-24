Sentencings
Petro Thomas Vagenas Jr., 41, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Blair Rochelle Collins, 32, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, must attend outpatient treatment program and pay $404.97 in fines and costs including $14.97 in restitution for pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. In a separate file, Collins had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third offense dismissed. In a second separate file, Collins had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Colton Paul Vandyke, 29, was sentenced to a suspended term of 365 days in jail, 12 months probation and $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to child abuse fourth degree. A count of child abuse fourth degree was dismissed.
Joseph Michael LeClair, 62, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with jail time to be served concurrently with time imposed in a separate matter and credit for time served while also having to pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to assault and battery and being found guilty by the court for contempt of court.
John Thomas Sayles, 19, was sentenced to six months probation and pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Bradley Daniel Gilman, 33, was given a delayed sentence of paying $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy.
Arraignments
Tayler Renee Giffels, 28, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree after a Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27. In a separate file, Giffels was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with a forged or altered license following a Jan. 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Michelle-Ciji Ashley Hood, 39, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Jan. 5 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Rodney Clifford Beaver, 44, was arraigned on a felony count of failing to return rental property of $20,000 or more and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a July 4, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Larry Harold Rohr, 60, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a March 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Nathaniel Kain Hooker, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a March 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 17.
Donald Jamal Wiggins, 40, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Rachel Marie Mclain, 42, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 15 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Matthew Aaron Eitniear, 38, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk following a March 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Jacob Anthony Lake, 28, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Jan. 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Aaron Christopher Ayers, 44, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 20 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Abigail Delight Dutton, 35, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a March 3 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Alivia Agatha Steiger, 19, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a Feb. 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 3.
Crysta Marie Martin, 36, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, not trailer plate following a March 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 3.
Dismissals
Juan Fransisco-Vaga, 41, had a count of minor in possession/transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle by a driver dismissed. In a separate file, Fransisco-Vaga had a count of operating under the influence of liquor dismissed.