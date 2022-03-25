Sentencings
Sydney Rae Kruwell, 24, 857 Rhodes St., Woodstock, Illinois, was sentenced to pay $260 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to improper plates/fail to transfer.
Elizabeth Gail Sannes, 52, 453 Third St., Manistee, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Brandy Geni Martinez, 45, no address or hometown listed, was sentenced to 43 days of jail with credit for 43 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200.
Arraignments
Kelly Christine Roeglin, 28, 1950 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine following a March 21 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Carl Lee Herring, 31, 179 Bella St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a March 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 4.
Lori Ann Holden, 43, 225 W. Ludington Ave. Apt. 302, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense after a March 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 6.
Tylor Thomas Fargo, 22, 3654 Washington Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor following a March 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Christopher Wayne Bailey, 48, 601 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 6.