Sentencing
Bryan Daniel Tucker, 54, 16536 Taft Road, Spring Lake, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation, attend an outpatient treatment program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Gary Lynn Dewey, 74, no address listed, Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation, attend Victims Impact Panel and must pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Justyce Victoria Gillespie, 18, 5648 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for time served and must pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Nathan Carl Morrill, 33, 5762 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, was sentenced to 14 days of jail with credit for time served, one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $480 dollars in fines and costs after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.
Dakota Isiah Ramirez, 28, 8760 Eight Mile Road, Hesperia, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty fail to stop after a property destruction accident.
Arraignments
Jesse James Bays, 41, 7531 S. 48th Ave., Montague, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense and a misdemeanor count of operating with a forged or altered license following a Feb. 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Terre Rashida Green, 27, 1066 Pineway St., Ludington, was arraigned on three misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Sept. 21, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Sean Christopher Englebrecht, 51, 113 W. State St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Dec. 7, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Joshua David Spore, 37, 15 W. Free Soil Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Sept. 5, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Sally Ann Mishler, 43, 1545 W. Fisher Road, Scottville, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Jan. 2 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Darrell Leigh Wright, 61, 310 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a Feb. 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Antonio Maurice Ramirez, 25, 1909 W. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Feb. 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 27.
Melissa Ann Milanowski, 48, 306 Harrison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third offense following a Feb. 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 9.
Bradley James Skofic, 22, no address listed, was arraigned on two felony counts of larceny from a building following a Feb. 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Rikeshia Marie Simpson, 24, 110 Second St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Jeffrey Scott Adamczak, 48, 5317 N. Thunderbird Drive, Fountain, was arraigned on misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Feb. 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Dismissals
Armando Santillan, 22, 2697 W. Tyler Road, Hart, had a count of failed to display a valid license on person dismissed.
Jennifer Louise Luzar, 39, 6105 N. Grace Ave., Ludington, had a count of retail fraud third degree.
Stephanie Marie Smith, 42, 1098 Lancer Lane Unit 36, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Amanda Marie Thorne, 42, 5904 E. Ford Lake Drive, Fountain, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Ryan Joseph Anthony, 36, 922 E. Tinkham Apt. 108m, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Morgan Leigh Frey, 30, 814 N. St. Catherine St., Ludington, had a count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Mason Alan Salisbury, 33, 8336 N. West St., Free Soil, had a count of disorderly drunk person dismissed.
Ronnie Cuellar Zuniga, 55, 708 St. Catherine, Ludington, had a count of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000.