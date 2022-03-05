Sentencing
Jason Edward Ells, 37, 743 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Lansing, was sentenced to 150 days of jail with credit for 143 days and seven to be served, 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more. A count of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
James Russell Daugherty, 66, 3624 W. Forest Hills Circle, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with an electronic communications device, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 16.
Carl Lee Herring, 31, 415 S. Hart St., Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a March 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 14.
Shawn Michael Tacktor-Collins, 35, 4851 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a March 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 16.
Austin Robert Krieger, 21, 11762 Sunset Glen, Allendale, was arraigned on two felony counts of uttering and publishing following a Feb. 28 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 16.
Michael Joseph Somsel, 35, 756 N. Meyers Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 16.
Destiny Marie Mclain, 23, 1041 Pineway St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree following a March 2 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 16.