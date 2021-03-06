Sentencings
Kyle David Freshour, 26, 6586 E. Stolberg Road, Fountain, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, not allowed to move out of state, must complete counseling with records available to the court and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher was dismissed with prejudice.
Joshua Everett Smith, 39, 1038 Lancer Lane, Ludington, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for three days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel, may perform 50 hours of community service for a $500 credit toward fines, attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education Class and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance. A count of accident to fixtures was dismissed with prejudice.
Jaxon Laine Tate, 23, 2027 E. Tyler Road, Hart, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Alberto Delapaz Villareal, 32, 3290 S. Getty St Lot 2, Muskegon, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Lucas Joseph Cady, 39, 6724 Clays Drive, Fountain, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, hunting privileges are suspended for remainder of 2021 plus three years and pay $1,310 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to taking an animal outside of hours/season. In a separate case, a count of fail to validate deer kill tag/improperly tagging was dismissed with prejudice.
Richard Massey Thomas, 34, 410 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to 45 days of jail, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week with written verification for the court after pleading guilty to public intoxication.
Brian Edward Hibbard, 31, 1209 23rd St., Manistee, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with an invalid/improper license.
Sandra Kay Freeman, 51, 11359 Kisstler Ave., Allendale, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on her person. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Freeman had a count of speeding 15 mph over the limit was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Timothy Bryan Shick, 52, 2841 Wilson St., Conklin, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct third degree forced or coercion and a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree forced or coercion following a March 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 17.
Crandal Lee Smith, 57, 5405 Rasmussen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 17.
Dustin Lee Clemens, 32, 715 Seventh St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following a March 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Cody Alan Harrison, 36, 6504 Duneview Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Feb. 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 10.
Abram Rene Hernandez, 30, 103 S. Columbia Ave., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 17.
Dismissals
Ronald Lee North, 23, 3208 N. Amber Road, Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Chaz Larree Bryant, 35, 6943 Christmas Lane SW, Kentwood, had a count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Orville Joseph Simmons, 48, 5988 W. Sixth Street, Ludington, had a count of trespassing dismissed with prejudice.