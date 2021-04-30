Sentencings
Ashley Lynn Crooks, 24, 424 N. Lewis St., Ludington, was sentenced to 10 days of jail with credit for 10 days, one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $1,435 in fines and costs including $1,300 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. A count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 was dismissed with prejudice.
Justin Lawrence Wenzel, 31, 195 S. Second St., Rogers City, was sentenced to 28 days of jail with credit for 22 days, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, may perform 50 hours of community service as a $500 credit for fines and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Anthony Craig Kellams, 59, 2931 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an April 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 28, 306 E. State St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following an April 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14. In a seperate case, Peebles was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Donald Leroy Petroski, 33, 1377 Peck St. Apt. 3, Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense following a March 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 12.
Karleigh Rai Casano, 26, 602 E. Danaher St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of possession of narcotics/cocaine and a felony count of maintaining a drug house following a Feb. 14 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 12.
Dismissals
Brandon Raymond Kelley, 21, 27 Monroe St., Custer, had a charge of criminal sexual conduct first degree, person under 13, dismissed without prejudice.