Sentencings
Brian Alan Crooks, 31, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Abigail Delight Dutton, 35, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Anton Lovely Hill, 44, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Vicky Lynn Dawson, 72, was sentenced to pay $1,750 in fines and costs including $1,625 in restitution after pleading guilty to failure to stop after a collision.
Alexis Mackenzie Gramza, 22, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, must attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Randy Arron Hutchinson, 52, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate. In a separate case, Hutchinson had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Vincent Vern Kraus, 61, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Miguel Ángel Zefferino-Jimen, 25, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Ashley Michelle-Ciji Hood, 39, was given a delayed sentence of paying $205 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy. A second charge of truancy was dismissed.
Eugene Junior Seymore, 37, was given a delayed sentence of credit for time served in jail and payment of $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to two counts of truancy. Two other counts of truancy were dismissed.
Arraignments
Malcolm Andrew King, 34, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Oct. 4, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Dakota Allen Hernandez, 19, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Feb. 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Miranda Gloria-Jean Cloutier, 44, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Sept. 8, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Crystal Lynn Appel, 46, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an April 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Benjamin Michael Bentz, 42, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following an April 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Travis Michael Gale, 30, was arraigned on two felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, a felony count of larceny in a building and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Stephanie Lydia Ann Tweedale, 29, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 2 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $350 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Kylie Jane Newman, 22, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Sammara May Berridge, 20, was arraigned on a felony count of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a May 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Daniel David Vandyke, 47, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle by a driver following a May 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Cristy Ann Pider, 40, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a May 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Christopher Tyler Ayers, 25, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 9 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Vernon James Julian Jr., 85, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following an April 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22. In a separate file, Julian was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to register, unregistered, no trailer plate following an April 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22. In a second separate file, Julian was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Dismissals
Maritza Lopez, 44, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Chad Randall Hetherington, 49, had a count of operating under the influence of liquor, third offense, dismissed. In a separate case, Hetherington had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Joshua Aaron Shaw, 22, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Morgan Montana Svidron, 31, had a count of disorderly person disturbing the peace dismissed.
Adam Troy Russell, 49, had a count of driving while unlicensed/never applied dismissed.
George Robert West, 71, had a count of disorderly person disturbing the peace dismissed.