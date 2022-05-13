Sentencings
Michael Lee Steffes, 5451 E. Deer Road, Walkerville, was sentenced to serve 93 days in jail with credit for two days, probation for one year and pay $475 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault and battery . A count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver was dismissed. In a separate case, a count of driving while license suspended was dismissed. In a second separate case, a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Lorraine Mary Hill, 413 E. Dowland, Ludington, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, 12 months probation and must pay $185.42 in fines and costs including $60.42 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree. Two counts of retail fraud second degree were dismissed.
Garrett Allen Michels, 25 S. Walhalla Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Zane Thomas Valley, 5483 Hesslund Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for two days, 12 months probation, attend Victims Impact Weekend, attend SBIRT program and $475 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Terenia Marie Shimel, 4775 Angling Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 180 days of jail with credit for two days, probation for one year, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more. A count of open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Arraignments
Donald Catania, 252 S. Gibson Road, Walhalla, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing 5-45 kilograms of marijuana following a Sept. 5, 2020, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 18.
Daniel Ray Dunn, 2302 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 7 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for May 25.
Wenoma Marie Evans, 1245 E. Summit St., Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second offense and a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a May 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 23.
Melinda Anne Kritz, 5934 Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle following a May 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Casey Eileen Christoffersen, 108 Franklin St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a March 2 incident investigated by SSCENT. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 18.
Stephen James Mishler, 1545 W. Fisher Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 18.
Neal Barton Guss, 4931 1/2 Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a May 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 23.
Harry Lee Scripter, 3945 Circle Drive, Mason, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 23.
Alan Lee Andersen, 5283 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of possession of traps afield without ID tags following an April 22 incident investigated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Daniel Scott Horsley, 2374 Sanders St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Regan Rees, 3940 W. Kistler Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 26 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Joshua Lawrence Razminas, 303 N. William St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired followed an April 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Scott Alayn Bidwell, 2136 N. Stiles Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of furnishing tobacco to minors following an April 28 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Sixth District Tobacco Tax team. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Dismissals
Shawn Michael Babcock, 203 Second St., Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense dismissed. In a separate case, Babcock had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Donald Jacob Beck, 402 Fourth St. Apt. 4, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of unlawful use of a license plate dismissed. In a separate case, Beck had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Carmen Marie Skocelas, 105 S. Wildwood Crossing Apt. 23, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Jared Wilson Strejcek, 3906 E. Main St., Fountain, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed. In a separate case, a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed. In a second separate case, a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed.
Darrin Maurice Morgan, no address listed, Ludington, had a count of disorderly person jostling dismissed.