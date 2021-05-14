Sentencings
Shannon George Courtland, 32, 2190 N. Lasalle Road, was sentenced to 28 days of jail with credit for 28 days, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Impact Weekend, may perform community service instead of paying fines and costs and pay $1,070 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Mickel Edward Bogner, 27, 5518 W. King Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failure to report an accident. A count of failure to stop at the scene of a property damage accident was dismissed with prejudice.
Carl Lee Herring, 30, 215 Hart St., Hart, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with the term to run concurrently to time imposed in another case and must pay $15 in restitution after pleading no contest to assault and battery.
Jonathan Henry Schwab, 23, 109 E. Foster Apt. 12, Ludington, was sentenced to 10 days of jail with credit for 10 days after pleading guilty to violation of a driver’s instruction permit.
Shawn Keith Slimmen, 29, 163 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was sentenced to pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to prowling — disorderly.
Robert Charles Dodson, 50, 904 S. Madison St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
William Kenneth Wheaton, 37, 911 N. Emily St. Apt. B3, Ludington, was sentenced to $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Bertha Nada-Marie Lauber, 1444 N. Custer Road, Custer, was sentenced to pay $175 in fines and costs or perform 17 hours of community service in the next 30 days after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. Lauber had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Russell Warren Petersen, 50, 902 N. Washington Ave. Apt. B1, Ludington, was arraigned on a charge of criminal sexual conduct four degree force or coercion following a May 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 19.
Jon Eric Lusk, 40, 407 S. Harrison St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 26.
Dismissals
Elrico James Brooks, 41, 823 N. Benson Road, Fountain, had a count of operating while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed without prejudice.
Levi James Wabsis, 20, 710 E. Melendy, Ludington, had a count of attempted assault/resist/obstruct an officer dismissed.