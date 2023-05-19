Sentencing
Jared James Garten, 23, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Ramon Munoz, 38, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Joel Anthony Patterson, 36, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate.
Abigail Bridget Bousho, 22, was sentenced to credit for time served, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend the alcohol highway safety education program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Arraignments
Travis JC Heath, 34, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) after Dec. 30, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Sebastian Aaron James Cooper, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an April 12 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Michael Thomas Chick, 43, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a March 14 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Christina Lynn Barton, 60, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Michael Charles Joseph, 58, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a May 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Melinda Rae Kalis, 52, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a May 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Jonathan Sherrod Solomon, 31, was arraigned on two felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a May 12 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Jayden Edward Ramirez, 18, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a May 15 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Kelly Marie Anaya, 43, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a May 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Joseph Patrick Pascucci, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 22 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22. In a separate file, Pascucci was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 22 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Carter Joseph Beerman, 20, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 22 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 12.
Dismissals
Cara Ann Ramsey, 29, had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Matthew Jon Mcconnell, 42, had a count of interfering with electronic communications and a count of disorderly person jostling dismissed.
Daniel Leigh Mcwilliams, 40, had a count of truancy dismissed.