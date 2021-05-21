Sentencings
Karen Marie Raymond, 45, 1703 N. Schoenherr Road, Custer, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Doyle Paul Kenyon, 24, 307 Fifth St. Apt. 1, Manistee, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, may perform 60 hours of community service in the next six months in lieu of paying fines and costs and pay $695 in fines and costs including $100 in restitution for pleading guilty to larceny by conversion. A count of larceny of less than $200 was dismissed with prejudice.
Tammy Renee Vigansky, 61, 6589 E. Borowski Road, Fountain, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver was dismissed with prejudice.
Jesse James Raymond, 44, 1703 N. Schoenherr Road, Custer, was sentenced to pay $315 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicant as a passenger in a motor vehicle.
Adam Troy Russell, 47, 1323 N. 122nd Ave., Hart, was sentenced to pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Steve Eugene Peterson, 70, 409 First St., Ludington was sentenced to pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while a license was invalid.
Arraignments
Ronald Dale Gerhardstein, 35, 9130 Pine Court, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 26.
Chriselle Renard English, 59, 1617 S. Landon Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct first degree relationship following a May 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 26.
Denise Cruz, 26, 3155 S. Stiles Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy following a Jan. 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 2.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 21, 5367 Thunderbird Drive, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of deliver/manufacture methamphetamine and a felony count of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine following a Feb. 14 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $20,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 2.
Benjamin Charles Wilsey, 73, 6088 N. Beaune Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of stalking following a May 5 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Dismissals
Steven Karl Krieg, 54, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Daniel Lee Bothwell, 44, 2747 N. 21st St., Fountain, had a count of domestic violence third offense and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant dismissed.
Chalene Kay Lopez, 41, 103 Burr St., Battle Creek, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed without prejudice.