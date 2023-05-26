Sentencings
Brandi Sue Keena, 52, was sentenced to a suspended term of 365 days in jail, and pay $2,092.75 in fines and costs including $1,802.75 in restitution after pleading guilty to three counts of retail fraud second degree. A fourth count of retail fraud second degree was dismissed. In a separate file, Keena had a count of retail fraud second degree dismissed.
Joseph Patrick Pascucci, 33, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation to the vehicle code.
Daniel David Vandyke, 47, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Carly France Rowe-Sidock, 29, was sentenced to pay $205 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy. A second count of truancy was dismissed.
Jason Theodore Conrad, 50, was sentenced to pay $250 after pleading guilty to possessing a bass during catch and release season.
Laura Lynn Edgcombe, 48, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Arraignments
Bruce James Burton, 44, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 10, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Peter Joseph Miller, 43, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following an April 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Arthur Michael Ayala, 38, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of abandon/cruelty to two or three animals following an April 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Travis Matthew McClellan, 43, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a May 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 26.
Jesse Jacob Hill, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an April 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 12.
Isabel Inez Grubius, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a May 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Regina Marie Rivard, 28, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A motion hearing was scheduled for June 28.
Julia Marie Mac, 40, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a May 1 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Joseph Fredric Pereira, 56, was arraigned on two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13 and defendant 17 years old or older) following a March 1, 2020, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Frank Garza Rocha, 23, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony count of operating without a license or multiple licenses following a May 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Chrystal Marie Straub, 34, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of having an unlicensed dog following a May 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5. In a separate file, Straub was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of allowing a dog run loose/stray dog following a May 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Jennifer Amy Smith, 46, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 26 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Matthew Edward Lunde, 44, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 26 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Rebecca Sage Weyer, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a May 7 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Zachary Ryan Wicinski, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to register, transfer, unregistered no trailer plate following an April 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Dismissals
Travis JC Heath, 34, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.