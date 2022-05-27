Sentencings
Kenneth Jackson Sellars, 127 S. James St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Zachary David Skoog, 6682 W. Basswood, Ludington, was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for two days served, attend the Mason County Jail outpatient treatment program, 12 months probation, perform 50 hours of community service or pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to child abuse fourth degree. A count of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment was dismissed.
Erick Donovan Hannahs, 1940 Sarasota Ct., Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to transporting/possessing an uncased bow/firearm/vehicle without license.
Justin Michael Stever, 505 Second St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Thomas Harold Watt Jr., 12113 Third St., Bear Lake, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Douglas Macarthur Mann Jr., 4679 E. First St., Custer, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Ethan Joe Hill, 414 N. Main St., Scottville, was sentenced to pay $185 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
Matthew Jay Kragt, 14531 S. Fourth St., Schoolcraft, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following an Aug. 7, 2018, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Regina Rose Reese, 382 Fourth St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a June 26, 2021, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Sarah Marie Medema, 1909 W. Sugar Grove Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Cleon James Martinez, 724 E. Loomis, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Brian Douglas Vanwyck, 2526 W. Groth Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $20,000 following a July 1, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 1.
Tara Lynn Treesh, 605 E. Dowland, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for June 1.
Adrianna Monique Hawkins, 2427 W. Springtime St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor count of assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following a May 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 203 Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a May 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 1.
Dismissal
Anthony David Gutierrez, 1718 Agnes Ave., Dorr, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.