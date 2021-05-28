Arraignments
Jeremy Ray Parker, 41, 7890 E. Sugar Grove Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a May 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Donald Thomas Miller, 32, 602 E. Danaher St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a May 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Dismissals
Anthony Jordan Genta, 36, 555 N. Jackpine Road, Fountain, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security and a count of unlawful use of a license plate/registration/title dismissed without prejudice.