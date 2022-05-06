Sentencings
Daniel Michael Fitch, 712 N. Emily St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
David Arthur Stalter Jr., 104 W. Donald St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Lucas Joseph Cady, 6724 N. Claeys Drive, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating a snowmobile while operators license suspended/revoked.
Artur Zawada, no address listed, Rochester, New York, was sentenced to pay $435 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to selling fish from another who caught-bought. Two counts of selling fish from another who caught-bought were dismissed.
Garrett Allen Michels, 225 S. Walhalla Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Arraignments
Andrew Robert Bates, 14316 Ironwood Drive Apt. 2, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle, a felony count of receiving/concealing a stolen motor vehicle and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 23, 2020, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for May 11.
Cordel Walter Castillo, 7629 Cedar River Road, Mancelona, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an April 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Roger Lee Lange, 798 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an April 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond as set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Mckayla Nicole Wilson, 1184 Pineway St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an April 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Harry Lee Scipter, 3945 Circle Drive, Mason, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense after an April 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 23.
Kerri Sue Crawford, 1877 McLaughlin Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a Feb. 25, 2021, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Dismissals
Steven Matthew Amy, 433 N. Bean Road, Scottville, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.
Charles Lee Hutchinson, 302 S. Washington Ave. Apt. 2, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. Hutchinson pleaded responsible for a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Stephany Ann Miller, 6273 W. Decker Road, Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Andrew Albert Asaro, 67 Crestwood Drive, Gaylord, had a count of a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function dismissed.