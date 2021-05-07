Sentencings
Amanda Jean Couturier, 30, 3850 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete Impact Weekend and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A charge of open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle was dismissed with prejudice.
Steven Troy Miller, 46, 6775 S. Branch Road, Branch, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week with written verification, attend Impact Weekend, forfeit a weapon to the state and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while under the influence and operating while impaired by liquor. A charge of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more was dismissed with prejudice.
Jeremy Ray Parker, 41, 1933 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was sentenced to six days in jail with credit for six days, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, may serve community service in lieu of paying fines and costs and assessed $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission.
Mark Edward Henderson, 41, 166 S. River Ave., Holland, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
Tyler Austin Hendrickson, 26, 915 S. Maple St., Ludington, was sentenced to 16 days of jail with credit for 16 days, may serve a year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $645 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence and attempted assault/resisting/obstucting an officer. A count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer was dismissed with prejudice.
Loreto Ulises Lopez, 22, 409 Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $210 in fines and costs for allowing a person to drive in violation of motor vehicle code. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, a count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Jordyn Arlene Wittkamp, 21, 1124 Brandy Lane, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $135 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Donald Leroy Petroski, 33, 2913 Seventh St., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 12.
Carl Arthur Reinhold, 27, 7266 E. Sandra Kay Ave., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony county of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a Feb. 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 19.
Robert Allen Gramza, 55, 206 Cleveland St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a May 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 7.
Dismissals
Stephanie Lynn Wheeler, 28, 920 N. Harrison, Ludington, had a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a charge of possession of a narcotic/cocaine dimissed without prejudice.