Sentencings
Sarah Ann Bonneau, 36, 600 Sherman Oaks Apt. 618, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days and must pay $225 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
London Dacquiri Cage, 52, 105 S. Wildwood Crossing Apt. 3, Ludington, was sentenced to 14 days of jail with credit for 14 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete Victims Impact Panel and pay $715 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance. A count of operating without a license on person was dismissed without prejudice.
Anthony Wayne Smith, 66, 1388 W. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was sentenced to pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to abandoning/cruelty to one animal.
Arraignment
James Warren Howe, 46, 2544 E. Johnson Road, Custer, was arraigned on a felony county of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a license plate following a Nov. 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17.