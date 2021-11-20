Sentencing
Patricia Jo-Ann Warren, 61, 6619 White Road, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $472.25 in fines and costs including $27.25 in restitution after pleading no contest to retail fraud third degree.
Kyle Jackson Schrader, 27, 6597 Sassafrass Road, Ludington, was sentenced to seven days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission.
Arraignments
Timothy Virgil Amburgey, 55, 1728 E. Hansen Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence after a Nov. 14 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Bret David Zacharda, 51, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines after a Nov. 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Joseph Benjamin Terhaar, 35, 3160 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle and larceny in a building following a Sept. 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Kimberly Ellis Koslow, 51, 6372 E. Ridge Ave., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of driver with open intoxicants in a vehicle following a Nov. 16 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Zachary Allen Reiss, 20, 128 W. State St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of breaking and entering a building with intent and a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission after an Oct. 13 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Dismissal
Kye Robert Cameron, 18, 3686 W. Forest Hill Circle, Ludington, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.