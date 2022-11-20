Sentencings
Rolando Vasquezrodriguez, 43, 5408 W. Fifth St. Mears, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. In a separate file, a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed. In a second separate file, a count of driving while license not valid/improper license was dismissed.
Tim Francis Boynton, 57, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to public intoxication.
Travis Arden Clements, 40, 5622 S. Water Road, New Era, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Robert Floyd Gee Jr., 54, 2363 Beattie Road, Twin Lake, was sentenced to $6,985 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to illegally taking a deer.
Jeffrey Geronimo Rodriguez, 57, 6954 Bartlett Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was sentenced to $600 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing without a license.
Arraignments
Shanna Michell-Rae Tetzlaff, 22, 904 N. Washington Apt. No. 12, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense and a misdemeanor count of failing to stop after a collision following an Oct. 17 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28.
Robert Michael Gauthier, 29, 601 N. Rowe St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Alex Sage Michael Gilbert, 21, 6322 Lake Harbor Road, Norton Shores, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an Oct. 27 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Noelle Renee Plasterer, 28, 4931 1/2 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an Oct. 24 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Britney Marie Derooy, 18, 414 Thornwild Drive Apt. B2, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following an Oct. 26 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Dismissals
Jessica Ann Woodring, 29, 465 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 25, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, had a count of failure to report an accident dismissed.
Kimberly Ann Kanouse, 42, 6230 W. Bryant Road, Ludington, had a count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more dismissed.
Andrew Lee Rousch, 45, 8905 N. Granger Road, Irons, had a count malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 and a count of larceny less than $200 dismissed.
Emily Marie Taylor, 33, 2927 Lena Drive, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Bradley Scott Thorne, 34, 4020 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Oscar Apodaca Calderon, 44, no street address, Ludington, had a count of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed.
David Niles Wilcoxson, 56, 802 St. Paul, Ludington, had two counts of disorderly drunk person dismissed.
Donald Catania, 67, no street address, Walhalla, had a count of possession of an undersized bass.
Abdul Saeed Gheyasi, 49, 2165 43rd St. SE Apt. D11, Grand Rapids, had a count of taking waterfowl in a closed season dismissed. In a separate case, Gheyasi had a count of taking any non-game bird dismissed.