Arraignments
Mark Allen Nash, 59, 4124 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of possession of ammunition by a felon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Nov. 19 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Jerry Bill Cissne, 53, 6491 E. Glenn Lane, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29.
Thomas James Burk, 48, 2085 W. Hawley Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Crandal Lee Smith, 58, 5405 Rasmussen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony count of maintaining a drug house and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Jessica Carol Word, 31, 604 W. Ludington Ave. No. 24, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Zachary Benjamin Avery, 31, 41 43rd St. SW, Wyoming, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a Nov. 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6.
Randy Robert Roswell, 41, 1344 Bakker Road, Norton Shores, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of operating with a license forged/altered following a Nov. 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.