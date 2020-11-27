Arraignments
Daniel Lee Bothwell, 44, 2474 21st St., Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion, first degree, a felony count of domestic violence, third offense, a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property — building less than $200 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a Nov. 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Howard Mark Larson, 35, 5607 N. Stiles Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, second offense, a misdemeanor count of assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of trespassing following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2. In a separate case, Larson was arraigned on a felony count of absconding or forfeiting bond following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Elrico James Brooks, 41, 823 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony count of possession of ammunition by a felon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant following a Nov. 20 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
River Lawrence Merrill, 24, 910 W. Bradshaw, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
David Duane Bothwell, 44, 801 E. Loomis St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion, third degree, and a felony count of habitual offender fourth conviction following a Nov. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Richard Robert Wayne Terrel, 40, 2982 Lena Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a felony count of interfering with electronic communications following a Nov. 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Dismissals
Matthew Vernon Forsyth, 46, 11977 Brooks Road, Ludington, had a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice after admitting responsibility to a civil infraction of not having proof of insurance.
Joel Recinos, 25, 115 E. Dowland St., Ludington, had a charge of failure to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice after admitting responsibility to a civil infraction of not having proof of insurance.